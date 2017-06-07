If you are anywhere along the continuum of a migration to Windows 10 then one area you will be taking a close look at is whether to use Microsoft Edge as your companies default browser on the operating system.

Microsoft Edge plays a key role in the security posture of Windows 10 and uses features like SmartScreen and Click to Run Flash to prevent you or your users from being susceptible to malicious threats.

Of course, compatibility is also important to make sure Edge works with your Line of Business (LOB) apps.

So bottom line is that you should be making a plan to evaluate Microsoft Edge right alongside of your planning for a move to Windows 10.

Microsoft has some very in-depth resources available on their Microsoft Edge IT Center that can be useful in this process.

-- Security enhancements for Microsoft Edge

-- System requirements and language support

-- Available policies

-- Microsoft Edge for Windows 10 developer guide

-- Microsoft Edge overview

-- Windows 10 browser management

-- Browser security

-- Microsoft Edge is the browser for Windows 10

-- Building a more interoperable web with Microsoft Edge