Last week Rod and I shared some perspective about the Windows 10 Creators Update, aka Windows 10 Version 1703, and its impact for IT Pros.

Today, alongside of Microsoft's release of this update for existing Windows 10 users via their Media Creation Tool and MSDN, they have also started to populate their Windows IT Center at TechNet with new information about Windows 10 Version 1703.

First up to share with you is the appropriately named What's new in Windows 10, version 1703 IT pro content article.

This piece runs down several new and updated items in the Creators Update including:

-- Windows Configuration Designer app (used to be known as the Windows Imaging and Configuration Designer or ICD). This tool helps you provision packages for distribution and install.

-- Azure Active Directory Join in Bulk.

-- Windows Spotlight. New Group Policy to turn off this feature in the Action Center, to not use diagnostics data for a tailored experience, and to turn off the Windows Welcome Experience.

-- Start and Taskbar Layout. Customize the appearance of these two areas on Windows 10 Enterprise, Education, and now with Windows 10 Version 1703 - on Windows 10 Professional.

-- Cortana. Optimizations to use Cortana with an Azure Active Directory Account to gain access to work related information.

-- Deployment. New command line tool to convert disks from a MBR to GPT style partitions without losing data on the disk.

-- Security. Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection to help with the detection, investigation, and response to security threats.

-- Windows Defender Antivirus - formerly known as Windows Defender. Tools to manage the deployment, updates, reporting, configuration, and troubleshooting.

-- Device Guard and Credential Guard use UEFI to help protect devices from vulnerabilities.

-- Group Policy Security Options. Options for no longer displaying user name when a device is locked or when they log on.

-- Windows Hello for Business. PINs can now be reset without losing data on managed devices, remote PIN resets for Windows Phone handsets can be handled through Intune, desktop users can also request PIN resets.

There are other details on the webpage about Windows Update, device management, upgrade readiness/compliance, and mobile enhancements.

