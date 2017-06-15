I have mentioned several times here that the extended support period for Windows 7 is less than three years away - January 2020.

Since most companies migrate into a new operating system when that happens and not a previously released OS under support like Windows 8.1, that means Windows 10 is the likely target for most corporate migrations over the next couple of years.

In fact, that planning should already be happening so that you and your users are ready for the shift when it happens.

A recent post on the Microsoft MVP Award Program blog by Octavio Rodriguez de Santiago provides some great insight into key tools that you can use for those upcoming migrations.

Octavio is a Cloud and Datacenter Management & a Windows and Devices for IT MVP and in this article he shares details about using two key migration tools from Microsoft.

The Microsoft Deployment Toolkit (MDT) & User State Migration Tool (USMT) help to automate the challenging work of deploying a new operating system, in this case Windows 10, to your user base.

A major factor in this process is having a solid reference image that can be deployed to your companies machines that take into account hardware drivers and applications like Office, web browsers, and other utilities like Adobe.

If you head over and read Octavio's entire article and follow the steps he provides you will be one step closer to deploying Windows 10 in your organization because he will show you how to create that reference image.

Let us know how it goes.

