Since the initial release of Windows 10 back in July of 2015, everyone has slowly been evolving their own processes for managing updates for Microsoft's latest operating system using the methodology called Windows as a Service (WaaS).

This process means a much faster pace of updates than we have ever experience with Windows in the past and it takes a good understanding of what WaaS is and how organizations can implement it within their own companies.

Recently one of IT Pro's trusted voices, John Savill, wrote about WaaS and the various branches of Windows 10 that help System and IT admins to manage the distribution of updates to their users without disrupting workflows or introducing new features too quickly.

Of course, Microsoft is well known for dog fooding their own software and services and they have been testing this WaaS process well before Windows 10 was released 17 months ago. That means they have more than two years of experience in this process.

In a new white paper released last week, Microsoft shares those experiences of working with WaaS inside the company. The five page Word document takes you through the background of WaaS and its origins all the way to optimizing content delivery.

The paper is broken down into these areas:

Evolving the enterprise adoption approach

Setting up the environment for upgrade success

Leveraging our early adoption community

Creating agile adoption processes

Creating visual prooject work boards

Application readiness and compatibility testing

Using Windows Upgrade Analytics

Lowering support costs through self-service support

Driving user behaviors through creative communication

Choosing a deployment mechanism for the Windows 10 Anniversary Update

Optimizing Content distribution

Conclusion

For more information

Download the Adopting Windows as a Service at Microsoft White Paper

