When Microsoft released the Windows 10 Creators Update back in April they included a tool, called MBR2GPT aka Master Boot Record to GUID Partition Table, that will allow you to convert your systems hard drive to take advantage of UEFI BIOS features.

In the past this always required reformatting your systems hard drive to gain access to those unique UEFI features.

Microsoft has added several features in the Windows 10 Creators Update that take advantage of security related capabilities in a UEFI enabled system that allows those devices to be even more secure.

If you are considering a migration to Windows 10 and want to better understand how this tool can benefit your organization then check out these resources:

