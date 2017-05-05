When the Windows 10 Creators Update, the third major feature update to Windows 10 also known as Windows 10 version 1703, was released last month the Pro version of the OS received several updates for the included Hyper-V service/software.

I use Hyper-V for testing various updates to Windows 10 plus I keep other currently supported operating systems installed for reference and I know you as IT Pros and System Admins use Hyper-V on a daily basis as well.

So when this tool becomes more robust and flexible it can make a big difference in our work flow.

Recently over on the official Microsoft Virtualization Blog, Sarah Cooley a Program Manager for the Hyper-V Team, shared details of these new enhancements for Hyper-V.

These include:

-- Quick Create VM

-- Checkpoint and Save for nested Hyper-V

-- Dynamic resize for VM Connect

-- Zoom for VM Connect

-- Networking improvements (NAT)

-- Developer-centric memory management

You can visit the Virtualization Blog to learn more details about these updates and also follow Sarah on Twitter to see what she shares about virtualization in Windows Hyper-V.

