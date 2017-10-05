If this was a baseball game the count might me 2-0 for the batter this week as Microsoft surprises consumers on two different levels and products.

Earlier in the week the company announced they would be shutting down the Groove Music Pass service on 31 December 2017 which caught everyone off guard. The social media response has been intense since then. I even stated in that article that the move was from left field - another baseball colloquialism.

The second curve ball of the week is an announcement today from Joe Belfiore, Corporate VP in the Windows and Devices Group at Microsoft, that slid in alongside of the rebranded Microsoft Launcher for Android that was made available earlier today.

After multiple denials that it would happen or was under consideration, Microsoft confirmed today that their young Edge browser would be going mobile for users on iOS and Android.

The mobile version of the default browser in Windows 10 will be an integral part of the upcoming Windows Timeline, a feature that will be part of the fifth feature update for Windows 10 that is expected next Spring. However, the new mobile version will immediately have the ability to resume browsing sites that you were viewing on your Windows 10 devices and vice versa.

"Microsoft Edge for iOS and Android brings familiar features like your Favorites, Reading List, New Tab Page and Reading View across your PC and phone, so, no matter the device, your browsing goes with you. But what makes Microsoft Edge really stand out is the ability to continue on your PC, which enables you to immediately open the page you’re looking at right on your PC—or save it to work on later."

Windows Insiders can exclusively preview Edge on iOS as of today through the Apple TestFlight program and Android users will gain access to the preview app in the near future.

Head over to the Microsoft Edge Preview for iOS and Android page to sign up. Note: You must visit that link using Microsoft Edge on a Windows 10 PC.

----------

