A couple of years ago Microsoft announced a program called Surface Membership that allowed small to medium sized business to finance the acquisition of Surface hardware to help these companies modernize their hardware without large upfront purchase obligations.

Today the company has announced an expansion of that program, called Surface Plus for Business, that adds new financing, support, and hardware options for these same companies.

According to Microsoft, current and new members will enjoy the following expanded benefits in the Surface Plus for Business program:

-- Multiple Surface models: Customers can add as many devices as they want into a single agreement and can have a mix of models across the Surface portfolio.

-- The latest devices: Previously unavailable, customers can now finance a 55” Surface Hub in addition to the new Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, Surface Book, and Surface Studio to unlock the power of the group in their businesses.

-- Office 365 for Business:. For an additional $8.25 per user per month, businesses can enjoy the ultimate productivity experience on Surface.

-- Flexible Terms: Businesses can choose flexible 18, 24, or 30 month periods, with the ability to upgrade devices after just 12 months on a 24-month term (after 18 months on the 30-month term). Businesses can also expand or reduce their device fleet mid-term.

-- Device Protection: Surface Plus for Business offers peace of mind with the Microsoft Complete for Business extended service plan with accidental damage protection.

Customers can modify their existing membership through normal Surface Membership channels or sign up for these new features online or at their local Microsoft Store.

Note: It seems the Surface Plus webpages linked above are not yet active and their availability may be tied to the 9:00 AM PT launch of this new service.

----------

But, wait...there's probably more so be sure to follow me on Twitter and Google+.

----------------------------------

Looking for an awesome, no-nonsense technical conference for IT Pros, Devs, and Devops? Check out IT/Dev Connections!