Last month at their annual partner conference, which is now known as Microsoft Inspire, Microsoft unveiled two new subscriptions that bundles not only Office 365 and other connected services but nw includes a license for Windows 10 Business.

The two bundled subscriptions, Microsoft 365 Business and Microsoft 365 Enterprise, are intended to streamline companies licensing and provide everything short of the actual hardware to get up and running.

The Microsoft 365 Business bundle enters preview today and eligible companies, those small to medium businesses with less than 300 users, can sign up to try things out. You will need to provide your Name, email address and company name to participate.

According to a report from Mary Jo Foley over at ZD Net, preview users will be able to install the package on five devices per user during this testing period.

The Microsoft 365 Business package includes:

-- Office

-- Email (50GB) and Calendaring

-- Online meetings, instant messaging, audio, and HD chat/conferencing

-- Microsoft Teams

-- Outlook Customer Manager, Bookings, MileIQ

-- 1TB of OneDrive for Business Cloud Storage

-- Data Protection Controls

-- Cyberthreat Protection with Windows Defender

__ Administration and Deployment Management

-- 99.9% uptime and 24/7 online and phone support

Those features come at $20 per user each month compared to $12.50 per user/per month for Office 365 Business Premium which has a more limited feature set.

Current Office 365 subscribers can participate in the free preview but they will still be charged for their ongoing subscription to Office 365.

Microsoft 365 Business is expected to be widely available by the end of the year.

