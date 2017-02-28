The upcoming Windows 10 Creators Update will be the third major feature update for Windows 10 since it was initially released back in July of 2015.

This upgrade, just like the previous two feature updates, will include many updates to the security aspects of the operating system and these should provide positive benefits to enterprise and other organizations in giving their users a more secure operating system/environment.

That means IT Pros, Deployment Specialists, IT Decision Makers, and others in IT would benefit from learning more about not only deploying Windows 10 but starting to learn about Windows as a Service (WaaS) for supporting the OS long term.

To help this learning process, Microsoft is offering a two day online course that will cover all aspects of Windows 10 deployments and WaaS.

So mark your calendars for 27 and 28 March and register so that you and your team can attend a Technical Deep Dive on Windows Deployment.

The Level 300 course will run from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Central Time each day and cover these topics:

Day 1:

Deployment Part I

1. Introduction

- Deployment Infrastructure Overview

- Preparing a Reference Image

- Deploying Windows 10 in Production

- Provisioning instead of Deployment

2. Applications & Updates



Day 2:

Deployment Part II

3. Windows as a Service.

4. Browsers & Internet Security.

5. Deploying Secure Boot and Device Guard.

Management Part I

- Base System Setup

