The biggest challenge facing organizations these days is security because it impacts all aspects of your business.

If one small element of your security protection is breached it could result in the loss of critical business and customer data.

A week does not go by that there is not a new data security issue in the news.

One of the best tools you have as an IT Pro or System Admin is knowledge - for yourself and your users.

We have written about Windows 10 and its security upgrades over the last 20 months since it was released and the most recent feature update continues that trend.

Information about the threat landscape and the tools you have at your disposal in Windows 10 is the subject of a new Microsoft Virtual Academy course you can take in for free.

Here is a snapshot of the six part course:

"Start with a look at how the security landscape is different today, and then take a look at how to protect your systems at the device level. See a demo of secure logon with Windows Hello and Credential Guard. Learn to protect your data with Windows Information Protection and Conditional Access. Plus, find out how Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection can help you to detect, investigate, and respond to Advanced Persistent Threats."

The three hour course consists of six modules:

-- Security Landscape – Find out how the security landscape is different today and why we need a more secure Windows.



-- Device Protection – Learn how to protect your systems at the device level with UEFI and Secure Boot.



-- Threat Resistance – Get better prepared against everyday threats with built-in features, like Windows Defender and Device Guard, and protect mitigations.

-- Identity Protection – Take a look at secure logon with Windows Hello and Credential Guard. -- Information Protection – Protect data on your device and in the cloud with Windows 10, using features like Windows Information Protection and Conditional Access. -- Breach Detection – Learn how Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection can help you to detect, investigate, and respond to Advanced Persistent Threats. ----------

