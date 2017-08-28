One of the many presenters that will be sharing their in-depth knowledge on various tech subjects at this years IT/Dev Connections conference in San Francisco will be Johan Arwidmark.

Johan is the Chief technology Officer at TrueSec and is well known in speaker circles for his expertise in Windows Deployment, Enterprise Management, COnfigMgr, MDT, WinPE, USMT, ADK, and WDS.

At ITDC 2017 he will be presenting in four different sessions with a heavy focus around Windows 10:

-- Deploy and manage Windows 10 - Notes from the field

-- Cloud Operating System Deployment: WinPE in Azure

-- Setting up a SHINY lab environment

-- Windows 10 Setup Internals

Hear directly from Johan in this speaker video from IT/Dev Connections about his sessions:

