One sign that we are getting closer to the release of the third major feature update for Windows 10, the Creators Update that is expected in the next few weeks or so, is the publication of a list of features that Microsoft is removing or possibly deprecating from the update.

Before I share the items on this list, a list that is targeted for IT Pros and not consumers according to Microsoft, it will be helpful to better understand the two key terms they are using.

Deprecated - Feature is not in active development and planned for potential removal in subsequent releases.

Removed - Feature has been removed from current release.

One other caveat from Microsoft about the Features that are removed or deprecated in Windows 10 Creators Update listing:

"The plan and list are subject to change and may not include every deprecated feature or functionality."

Deprecated Features

Apndatabase.xml is being replaced by the COSA database. Therefore, some constructs will no longer function. This includes Hardware ID, incoming SMS messaging rules in mobile apps, a list of privileged apps in mobile apps, autoconnect order, APN parser, and CDMAProvider ID.

Apps Corner

Reading List (Editor's Note: Likely this is the app and not the Microsoft Edge feature)

Tile Data Layer

TLS DHE_DSS ciphers DisabledByDefault

TCPChimney

IPsec task offload

Removed Features

By default, Flash autorun in Edge is turned off. Use the Click-to-Run (C2R) option instead. (This setting can be changed by the user.)

Interactive Service Detection Service

Microsoft Paint for languages that are not on the full localization list

NPN support in TLS (superseded by ALPN)

Windows Information Protection "AllowUserDecryption" policy

WSUS for Windows Mobile, updates are being transitioned o the new Unified Update Platform (UUP)

If you want to keep an eye on this list as it is updated be sure to bookmark it.

Thanks to @teroalhonen for the tip.

----------

Looking for an awesome, no-nonsense technical conference for IT Pros, Devs, and Devops? Check out IT/Dev Connections!