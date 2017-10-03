OK, before I dive into this tip - a warning.

This tidbit from Michael Niehaus at Microsoft requires that you are holding the proper licenses to change your version of Windows 10 to a different SKU. I mean you want to be legal and genuine right?

Everyone outside of Microsoft knows Michael Niehaus as the man with the plan to support Windows 10 under the Windows as a Service (WaaS) umbrella. Well today he has shared a handy tip for those of you, who are of course properly licensed to do so, that may need to switch between the Enterprise and Education SKU's of Windows 10.

Over on his Windows and Office Deployment Ramblings blog, Niehaus shares the following:

"Some of you may have seen me do a demo at previous events showing how you could change from Windows 10 Pro to Windows 10 Enterprise, just by changing the product key – the change is immediate, no reboot is required. That capability was added in Windows 10 1607.

Now in Windows 10 1709, we’ll add one more OS into the fold. Now you can also change from Windows 10 Enterprise to Windows 10 Education, again just by changing the product key."

He also confirmed on Twitter that you can go in the opposite direction if necessary.

So, based on the abilities that were present in Windows 10 Version 1607 and those arriving in Version 1709 later this month with the Fall Creators Update, you can do the following SKU changes with genuine license keys:

Windows 10 Pro to Windows 10 Enterprise

Windows 10 Enterprise to Windows 10 Education

It also appears each can happen in the reverse direction as well if necessitated by your circumstances.

Again - with the caveat being that you are properly licensed for each version of Windows 10 and its specific SKU.

