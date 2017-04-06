Q. How can I check if my Windows 10 is CB/CBB or LTSB?

A. To use LTSB special media is utilized however if you are not sure there are a number of ways to check:

Open Control Panel - System - Windows Edition. If LTSB it will end with LTSB, e.g. Windows 10 Enterprise 2016 LTSB Look at registry value HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\ProductName and once again will end in LTSB if LTSB From PowerShell execute

gwmi win32_operatingsystem | select OperatingSystemSKU

A value of 4 means CB while 125 means LTSB

Remember that CB and CBB is the same OS with CBB simply deferring the update (typically CBB lags 4 months behind CB).