Yesterday we shared information and links to the new collection of Group Policy Administrative Templates and the final version of the Security Baseline for the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update aka Windows 10 Version 1709.

Since then Microsoft has continued to make multiple resources available for IT Pros and System Admins to assist in the migration to this latest feature update for Windows 10 or planning that move for later down the road.

Here is a rundown of those resources that are now available:

I will continue to add items to this list as they are made available from Microsoft.