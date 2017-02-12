Q. When deploying SDNv2 with Virtual Machine Manager should I deploy manually or use the VMM SDN Express?

A. There are two methods to deploy SDNv2 with System Center Virtual Machine Manager 2016 as the management plane:

Install and configure using the various service templates for the Network Controller, Software Load Balancer and Gateway as documented at https://technet.microsoft.com/en-us/system-center-docs/vmm/scenario/sdn-overview and https://blogs.technet.microsoft.com/larryexchange/2016/05/30/step-by-step-for-deploying-a-sdnv2-using-vmm-part-1/

Deploy using VMM SDN Express which uses the VMM PowerShell but enables a single configuration file to be used which then via the script performs the complete deployment very simply. This is documented at https://technet.microsoft.com/en-us/system-center-docs/vmm/scenario/sdn-powershell

My guidance is to use the VMM SDN Express as the manual deployment is very complex and very error prone and its likely something you will only do once. With the VMM SDN Express the configuration is simple (a sample is provided) and ensures a consistent deployment and if problems occur all changes are rolled back and you can simply rerun the configuration file.