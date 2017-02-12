Q. When deploying SDNv2 with Virtual Machine Manager should I deploy manually or use the VMM SDN Express?

A. There are two methods to deploy SDNv2 with System Center Virtual Machine Manager 2016 as the management plane:

My guidance is to use the VMM SDN Express as the manual deployment is very complex and very error prone and its likely something you will only do once. With the VMM SDN Express the configuration is simple (a sample is provided) and ensures a consistent deployment and if problems occur all changes are rolled back and you can simply rerun the configuration file.