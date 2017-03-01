Date: Thursday, March 30, 2017

Time: 02:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Duration: 1 hour

When migrating to Office 365, your first thought is, of course, mailboxes. But organizations making a complete move to Office 365 also need to plan on what to do with their on-premises legacy archive, which can more than 4 times the size of ‘live’ mailbox volumes.

While the migration of mailboxes might be relatively straightforward, the migration from a legacy archive platform into Office 365 is not quite as simple. With compliance concerns, multiple data sources, data integrity issues and more, how do you ensure a successful archive migration?

In this webinar, join industry expert Nick Cavalancia to learn about key challenges including::

Compliance pitfalls – Could your move to Office 365 make you non-compliant?

– Could your move to Office 365 make you non-compliant? Scheduling the move – Best strategies for ensuring minimal user disruption

– Best strategies for ensuring minimal user disruption Coping with volume – XXL mailboxes, giant public folders, huge journals, years’ worth of data….how to make it all fit.

Register Now!

If you have already registered, click here to access

Speakers:

Nick Cavalancia has nearly 20 years of enterprise IT experience, is an accomplished consultant, speaker, trainer, writer, and columnist and has achieved industry certifications including MCSE, MCT, Master CNE and Master CNI. He has authored, co-authored and contributed to over a dozen books on Microsoft technologies. Nick regularly speaks, writes and blogs for some of the most recognized tech companies today on a variety of topics.

Darwin Lee As Chief Technology Officer for TransVault, Darwin is responsible for leading the company’s products and technology roadmap, services strategy, as well as the company vision. Darwin’s collaborative spirit and over 20 years of dedicated IT product management and software expertise have positioned him as a respected leader and key enabler in the company’s growth trajectory, and its commitment to data transformation through innovation.