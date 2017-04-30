Q. What is the difference between a bacpac and dacpac with SQL export?

A. It is simple to export a SQL Server database which may be required to import to another server or even for longer term retention. There are two primary types of export file, bacpac and dacpac.

A bacpac includes the schema and data from the database. A dacpac containers only the schema and not the data. Note that the schema really comprises of everything NOT data, for example the actual table definitions of the database, views, stored procedures, functions etc.