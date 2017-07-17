The June 20, 2017 release of the Skype for Business 2015 Mac client is available and should be considered an important release due to the fact that quite a few issues are resolved; you can read more about the updates here.

A feature that has been in the mix for a long time waiting has been static conference IDs for the Skype for Business Mac client. S4B on premise deployments allows end users to schedule meetings in Microsot Outlook in their dedicated meeting space with the June 2017 S4B Mac release.

For those not familiar with “static \ dedicated” meeting IDs in general, here you go.

Static IDs allows users to schedule conference calls with the same conference ID. That conference ID is automatically generated, but it will be the same for each of your conferences.

Figure 1: Conference ID from Mac client

Therefore, for each Skype for Business conference that I create from Outlook, I will have the same static conference ID each time. Now I choose to create a dynamic from the Microsoft Outlook tool bar (Figure2).

Figure 2: Mac Outlook tool bar

Specify “Set Access Permissions” you will be presented with the dialog box below. Make sure to enable the check box for “Customize access levels, presenter options, and phone settings”.

Select “Remember settings” and then click ok.

Figure 3: Set Access Permission Dialog Box

At the bottom of your invite in Microsoft Outlook, you should see your Conference ID with a different number each time you setup a conference.

Figure 4: Dynamic Conference ID

At the bottom of your invite in Microsoft Outlook, you should see your Conference ID with a different number each time you setup a conference.

Figure 4: Dynamic Conference ID

There are many other nice features that the June 2017 release of Skype for Business for Mac provides. However, the ability to now create dynamic conference IDs is a great step moving forward for providing Mac users the rich experience that PC users have when using the Skype for Business client.