In today's threat landscape there is not a week that goes by without some security or breach related news hitting our news feeds.

It is a constant point of concern, or it should be, for executives, IT Managers, and System Admins at any company that has tools and services connected to the Internet.

In order to remain in a vigilant state and ready for what might come the approach should not be if but when we get attacked or have a breach. This means regular discussions with the key players in an organization's IT infrastructure to stay ahead of the latest threats and have serious internal reviews of security procedures.

Microsoft recently released a resource, a 16 page eBook in PDF format, that asks these five questions about security and your companies security approach:

1. How often do you see non-sanctioned cloud services in use?

2. Are we protecting ourselves against insider threats?

3. Do we have a cybersecurity task force in place?

4. Is our BYOD policy secure?

5. Do you feel limited by your security budget or staff size?

The eBook answers these questions and presents several statistics about the cost and impact of a security breach on a company.

Here are a couple of those stats:

- In 2015 the average cost of a data breach was $3.8 million dollars

- There were 783 reported breaches in 2014 and 781 in 2015

- 84% of organizations have not setup a cybersecurity task force

Are you one of those 84% with no task force focused on security? Maybe it is time to seriously consider that as an option and use this eBook to begin the dialog.

