When Microsoft released the Windows 10 Creators Update, one of the major updates included enhancements for Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP).

The Microsoft Security Graph creates a connection full of information about malicious threats and unknown attacks and shares that information between Windows Defender ATP and other services like Office 365 ATP.

In this demo video from Microsoft Mechanics, Heike Ritter from the Windows Client team provides an in-depth overview of ATP features and how it can be used to take action in three key areas:

-- The filters in place to stop known threats in real time

-- Near real-time threat removal

-- How to discover, investigate, contain, and respond to any threats that do make it through your defenses

Here is the video:

After watching the video you can learn more about these capabilities by reviewing the documentation for Windows Defender ATP and Office 365 ATP.

