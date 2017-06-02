Yesterday Microsoft announced that they would hold an Ask Microsoft Anything (AMA) later this month to take questions from the general public about key security related features in Windows 10.

The event, which is scheduled for 21 June at 8:00 AM Pacific Time (check other time zones), will be held on the companies new Microsoft Tech Community website and will last one hour until 9:00 AM Pacific Time.

To participate in the AMA you will need to be registered as a member on the Microsoft Tech Community site and you can use your Microsoft, Azure AD, or Office 365 account to sign in. Members who use their Azure AD or Office 365 accounts will also need to provide your Organizations ID that is associated with those accounts.

The five security technologies they plan to talk about and take questions on are:

-- Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP)

-- Windows Defender Antivirus (AV)

-- Windows Hello for Business

-- Credential Guard

-- Device Guard

You can save this date and time to your calendar using this link from Microsoft.

To brush up on these topics ahead of time you can visit the Windows 10 Security and Control portal on TechNet.

