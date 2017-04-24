Windows 10 introduces several security related features to help enterprise and business customers secure and protect their end users.

Among those enhancements there is Windows Hello for Business, Credential Guard, Windows Information Protection, and Windows Defender SmartScreen,

Another security improvement in Windows 10 that can make a huge impact on combating malicious files across your organization is Device Guard.

Device Guard allows you to lock down end user devices so that they can be protected from threats such as zero-day exploits, malware, and other malicious threats like CrytptoLocker and BlackPOS.

This new online course from the Microsoft Virtual Academy (MVA) will show you how to implement Device Guard in your organization and roll it out to your users.

The one hour online class covers these four areas:

What is Device Guard?

Get an overview of Device Guard and how the feature can protect enterprises against threats. Learn about the new capabilities that Windows 10 Device Guard introduces to protect against malware.

Managed Installer

Since application allow/deny list management (aka whitelisting) is incredibly powerful but hard to do properly, find out how Windows 10 and System Center Configuration Manager greatly simplify this.

Virtualization-Based Security

Get an overview of Windows 10 virtualization-based security, and learn how to turn on hypervisor protections for kernel mode code integrity.

Deploying at Scale

After mastering the basics of Windows 10 Device Guard, learn how to deploy the feature in a large environment using common management tools, like Group Policy and System Center Configuration Manager.

----------

Looking for an awesome, no-nonsense technical conference for IT Pros, Devs, and Devops? Check out IT/Dev Connections!