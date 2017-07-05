In the previous article, I showed you to restrict users from sending an email outside the organization in Exchange Online Office 365. In this article, we will look into the method of restricting Office 365 users from receiving emails when they are sent from outside organization.

Step-By-Step

Open office.portal.com in your favorite web browser. Log in with the global administrator account. Go to admin center. Expand Admin centers and then click Exchange.

5. In Exchange admin center dashboard, click rules under mail flow category.

6. Click plus sign and then click ‘create a new rule’.

6. Type the name of rule

7. Choose ‘The sender is located’ from ‘Apply this rule’ drop down. When a new window opens, choose ‘Outside the organization’ and click OK.

8. Choose ‘Delete the message without notifying anyone’ from ‘Do the following’ drop down.

10. Click Save to save the new rule. You are done!!