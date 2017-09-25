We are here at Microsoft Ignite this week in Orlando, Florida along with almost 25,000 attendees to hear the latest from Microsoft on the productivity, cloud, machine learning, and AI fronts.

Here is a snapshot of some of the big news announcements which began the week during the main keynote led by Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella.

What Was Announced

The company will be adding increased security tools to Microsoft 365. Specifically, these include:

New threat protection capabilities that leverage the Microsoft Intelligent Security Graph, including new Office 365

Tools to help organizations meet compliance obligations like the GDPR, including the upcoming preview of Compliance Manager, which enables real-time risk assessment with a score that reflects a customer’s compliance position against data protection regulations when using Microsoft cloud services, along with recommended actions and step by step guidance.

Why It's Important

These tools will also make it easier to share protected emails and documents with anybody, even recipients using consumer email services such as Outlook.com and Gmail. This is a big step because it recognizes that few enterprises operate in a homogenous technology bubble, and demonstrates that good security requires acknowledging and working with tech ecosystems as they are, not as a vendor would like them to be.



Since so many enterprise security breaches are the result of social engineering, being able to limit the opportunities by detecting phishing, domain spoofing and impersonation early could help reduce the number of opportunities users have to be fooled into introducing new security threats by replying to an email they think is legitimate.