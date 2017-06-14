I know we all work in professional environments and probably would not think about even using animation as a means to teach someone about technologies.

However, with Microsoft's Story Labs Explanimators, the Redmond company has started a series of videos that breaks down complex technologies into short explainer videos that will introduce someone to the concept behind these sometimes confusing terms.

The first two subjects they have tackled with Explanimator videos is Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

If you are conducting training on concepts such as these, using one of these short videos to break the ice in your classroom could be very useful and then allow you to expand your lesson plan to break out the various areas of each technology.

Here are video embeds for the first two episodes of Explanimators:

