Welcome to the third episode of the IT Pro Today PODCAST hosted by Richard Hay and Michael Morisy.

This week our round table discussion focuses on another malicious attack similar to the WannaCrypt Ransomware in May, why patches are not being applied even after WannaCrypt, and work Microsoft is doing in the upcoming Fall Creators Update to further enhance security for both enterprise and consumer users.

There is no interview segment in this episode because we have tweaked the format to alternate episodes between a round table discussion and an interview. This will allow us to keep the show under 30 minutes without making each segment seem too brief for a good discussion/interview.

Thanks for tuning in and be sure to share our show with your friends and colleagues.

----------

Date Produced: 30 June 2017

Length: 27:03

Format: MP3, 128KBPS

Size: 25.9 MB - Download IT Pro Today Episode 3

----------

----------

----------------------------------

