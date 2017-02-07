This year's three day MVP TechDays online conference is coming up and is less than two weeks away.

MVP TechDays is a free conference that you can participate in from work, home, and on your device of choice. As long as you have Internet and can access Microsoft's Channel 9 to watch the live video stram.

All you need to do is register and then decide which days/sessions you want to watch and participate in ahead of the 20 February start date.

Here is the agenda for this year's event (Time is based on United Kingdom):

February 20th

10 am: Data, data, data – How and where to store in on Azure? With Microsoft’s David Gristwood and Amy Nicholson.

11 pm: Conversational UI using the Microsoft Bot Framework with Microsoft’s Simon Michael and MVPs James Mann and Gary Pretty.

12 pm: Microsoft Bot Framework and Cognitive Services: Make your bot smarter! With Microsoft’s Simon Michael and MVPs James Mann and Gary Pretty

1 pm: The best kept secret, Document DB with Microsoft’s Andrew Fryer and MVP Allan Mitchell

2 pm: Let’s discuss Server-less with Microsoft’s Andrew Fryer and MVP Rik Hepworth

3 pm: Keynote: What is an Azure Data Lake? With Dr Mike Rys.

4 pm: Close

February 21st

10 am: Creating a PHP-MySQL web app in Azure App Service and deploying using FTP with MVP Rik Hepworth

11 am: Gain profit from Azure app service tooling as an OSS developer with MVP Mike Martin

12 pm: Dockerizing Your Cross-Plat .NET Development with MVP Rainer Stropek

1 m: Communication Driven Development with Jessica Rose

2 pm: Monitoring Linux in Azure with Microsoft Operations Management Suite Log Analytics with MVP Gordon McKenna

3 pm: The Open Source World of Xamarin with MVP Garry Whittaker

4 pm Close

February 22nd

10 am: Bootstrapping blockchain with Microsoft’s Mike Ormond and Jonathan Collinge

11 am: How IOT and data is changing lives with Haiyan Zhang from Microsoft Research

12 pm: An introduction to Quantum Computing with Ilyas Khan from Quantum Computing

1 pm: Social Scientist from the Alan Turing Institute

2 pm: Microsoft Regional Directors panel. RDs; Richard Conway, Andy Cross, Steve Thair and Simon Sabin

3 pm: Close

As you can see these three days are heavily represented by Microsoft MVPs but also include industry experts, leaders, and Microsoft employees to bring you the latest on all of the subjects listed above plus it is absolutely free. You just need to invest the time to watch the sessions and learn from these various resources.

More about MVP TechDays Online is available on the MVP Award Program blog.

