OpenStack Storage for Dummies outlines OpenStack and Ceph basics, configuration best practices for OpenStack and Ceph together, and why Red Hat Ceph Storage is great for your enterprise. OpenStack is scale‐out technology that needs scale‐out storage to succeed. Red Hat Ceph Storage is a software‐defined storage solution that provides this scale‐out capability with an extensible architecture that integrates more tightly with OpenStack than traditional storage solutions.