Date: Wed., April 5, 2017

Time: 12:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Duration: 1 hour

As a greater number of organizations move to Office 365, it is important to understand what you can do to reduce the chances of an Office 365 security breach. While Office 365 has some security features enabled, there are other features and procedures that you can follow to improve your security and reduce the chance of an Office 365 security breach.

In this session, industry experts Penton contributing editor Orin Thomas and Todd Mera from Quest will do a deep dive into Office 365 Security and you’ll learn how to:

Understanding the line between your responsibility and Microsoft’s when it comes to security

Minimizing the risks of a hybrid AD deployment

Improve user provisioning and policy enforcement

Improve breach and suspicious activity detection capability

Ensure that you have an effective backup and recovery strategy so that you could overcome a breach should it happens

Speakers:

Orin Thomas is an MVP, an MCT and has a string of Microsoft MCSE and MCITP certifications. He has written 40 books for Microsoft Press on topics including Windows Server, Windows Client, System Center, Exchange Server, Security, and SQL Server. He is an author at PluralSight and is a contributing editor at Windows IT Pro magazine. He has been working in IT since the early 1990's and regularly speaks at conferences in Australia and around the world.

Todd Mera has nearly 20 years of experience designing, implementing and managing enterprise information systems. He has also managed highly technical teams around the world bringing projects to successful completion. Some of his clients include Nissan (Japan), KPMG (Netherlands), Honeywell (Arizona, CA), Fidelity (Boston, MA), Nike (Portland, OR) and UBER (San Francisco). Currently, Todd works with clients architecting migrations to Office 365, Azure (Free, Basic and Premium) with a focus on security, identity and mobile management.