----------
Date Produced: 04 August 2017
Length: 31:48
Format: MP3, 128KBPS
Size: 25.4 MB - Download IT Pro Today Episode 5
----------
Show Links:
- Everything You Might Have Missed from Microsoft Inspire 2017
- Decoding Digital Transformation: What it Means for IT Pros
- Alphabet Q2 2017: Enterprise Efforts Pay Off for Google Cloud
- Diversity to Drones: Black Hat Speakers Weigh in On Top Security Trends
- At Black Hat, Machine Learning Helps Scale Security — And Threats
----------
