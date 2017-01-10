Tuesday, January 31st at Noon ET

Security is one of the most important concerns for today’s IT professionals. Several high profile security break-ins like Target, Home Depot and Yahoo highlight the need for security in all types of organizations and the disastrous results of security breaches. In this webcast, you’ll learn about the damages and costs that security exposures can result in. IT Pro’s expert contributing editor Michael Otey will talk about some of the common security exposures that are present in today’s Microsoft platform including weak passwords, excessive share permissions, neglecting malware protection and security patches. He will also share best practices to follow when securing your own Microsoft infrastructure.

Attend this session to learn about:

Reducing your attack surfaces

Restricting the use of the administrator account

Using external and internal firewalls

Using application-centric security

Speakers:

Mike Otey is a senior contributing editor for Windows IT Pro and SQL Server Pro. He is a Windows expert and covers the topics of data center, SQL Server, Windows Server, hardware, storage, Azure, systems management, VMware vSphere, virtualization, containers, PowerShell and .NET development. Michael has written hundreds of technical articles and a dozen technical books. He does frequent webcasts, is a frequent presenter at IT/Dev Connections and other technical conferences.





Matt Keil Director of Product Marketing, Public Cloud

Matt Keil joined Palo Alto Networks in January of 2007 as a member of the products team. Mr. Keil played a key role in defining and implementing the market positioning for Palo Alto Networks and is currently the Director of Product Marketing for Public Cloud. Cumulatively, Mr. Keil has 14 years of experience in the enterprise network firewall market, working for Check Point Software, then Juniper Networks via the NetScreen acquisition immediately prior to joining Palo Alto Networks.