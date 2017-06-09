Microsoft's OneDrive service, specifically the user clients, are going through a big transition.

The days of a separate client for consumers and business users are no more as the service is merged into a single client that flips switches on features and capabilities based on the account a user signs in with for accessing their cloud storage.

If it is a consumer Microsoft Account then one set of features wil be turned on. When an Office 365 or on-premises account signs into the client then another set of capabilities will light up including data protection, SharePoint related files, and other unique sharing controls.

This makes a tremendous amount of sense because the services share a lot of capabilities between consumer and business functionality such as file syncing and sharing.

In support of these major changes, Microsoft's OneDrive team has been putting together some videos to share those updates with all users. They are demo heavy which is a great way to learn more about what is already available and what will be coming down the road.

Check these out when you have the chance and want to learn more about OneDrive's roadmap and featureset:

-- New Admin Controls for SharePoint and OneDrive for Business

-- OneDrive Sync Client Updates and the New OneDrive Admin Center

-- OneDrive for Business Updates: Simplified Sharing and Files on Demand

If you want to hear about the consumer slant and how the upcoming OneDrive Files On Demand will work in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update then that last video is one to definitely watch.

