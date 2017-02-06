Last week we shared some numbers from Microsoft that showed the momentum behind their Microsoft Teams collaboration service on Office 365.
Although it is still in preview mode, the service is doing very well and continues to grow not only the number of users but the feature set as well.
The Microsoft IT Showcase team has recently published a new white paper to help Office 365 subscribers, specifically admins who will be owners of these teams for their organizations, so that they can begin using this new tool in their networks.
This three page Microsoft document is available in the Microsoft Download Center and is broken down as follows to get you moving forward:
- Roles
- Building your team
- Connect or start a team
- Office 365 Groups
- Adding Tabs
- Add a tab for a SharePoint document library
- Add a custom OneNote tab
- Add a tab for a Power BI Dashboard
- Add a tab for Planner
- Connectors
- Add a connector
- Permissions and settings
- Change member permissions and settings
Of course we did several how to's about Microsoft teams after the service was released in preview last year so you can check those out as well:
- Quick Tip: How to use Microsoft Teams T-Bot
- Quick Tip: How to Save Chats in Microsoft Teams
- Quick Tip: How To Add a Tab in Microsoft Teams
- Quick Tip: How to Schedule and Use Meetings in Microsoft Teams
- Quick Tip: How to add a Connector to a Microsoft Teams Channel
- Quick Tip: How To Create a Channel in Microsoft Teams
- Quick Tip: How To Create a Team in Microsoft Teams
- Checking out the Microsoft Teams Desktop Interface
- How To: Activating and Configuring Microsoft Teams in the Office 365 Admin Center
