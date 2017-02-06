Last week we shared some numbers from Microsoft that showed the momentum behind their Microsoft Teams collaboration service on Office 365.

Although it is still in preview mode, the service is doing very well and continues to grow not only the number of users but the feature set as well.

The Microsoft IT Showcase team has recently published a new white paper to help Office 365 subscribers, specifically admins who will be owners of these teams for their organizations, so that they can begin using this new tool in their networks.

This three page Microsoft document is available in the Microsoft Download Center and is broken down as follows to get you moving forward:

Roles

Building your team Connect or start a team Office 365 Groups

Adding Tabs Add a tab for a SharePoint document library Add a custom OneNote tab Add a tab for a Power BI Dashboard Add a tab for Planner

Connectors Add a connector

Permissions and settings Change member permissions and settings



Of course we did several how to's about Microsoft teams after the service was released in preview last year so you can check those out as well:

