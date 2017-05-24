Back at he beginning of May during the companies big education focused event in New York City, Microsoft made Office 365 for Education available to eligible education institutions at no cost.

Right alongside of that same announcement, Microsoft also confirmed that their new Microsoft Teams collaboration service would also be available to those organizations to use within their schools to enhance the team efforts they put into place.

That means educators, IT Admins, and leadership need to learn more about Microsoft Teams and Office 365 to make sure they take full advantage of these offerings.

In a recent blog post from the Microsoft UK Further Education Blog, Andrew Robertson shared three key resources for these different roles that can be used to bring everyone up to speed on the implementation and use of Microsoft Teams.

Here is what he shared:

For educators:

Learn all about Teams and how to get started using it today with your students and colleagues. Understand how Teams works, introduce it to your peers, learn to customise Teams for your unique classroom needs, and learn how to move your content into Teams to streamline communication in your classroom.

[Download Guide for Educators]

For IT admins:

This guide is designed to help you launch and make the most of Microsoft Teams. As an Office 365 Admin of Microsoft Teams, you play a critical role in the successful deployment, adoption and ongoing usage of Microsoft Teams across your institution.

[Download Guide for IT Admins]

For school leaders:

With Office 365 for Education, now with Microsoft Teams, you can now redefine what a classroom means for your teachers and students by bringing in resources from around the world, providing them anytime, anywhere access to learning and giving them the skills they will need for their future.

[Download Guide for School Leaders]

For other education focused content and resources be sure to visit the Microsoft Teams Educator Community.

