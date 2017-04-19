If you are planning a move to a cloud based service like Office 365 or you have already made that decision and just want to learn more about managing the service then the Office 365 ProPlus Deployment Guide from Microsoft is a terrific resource that will connect you with all of that information in one place.

It is never an easy or straight forward decision about making a move to cloud based services from on-premises equipment. The other day I mentioned one tool from Microsoft, the Azure TCO Tool, that helps you layout the budget impact of any level of move to Azure cloud based services.

The other aspect of a decision about using cloud services - do they meet the needs of your company and users? This is where a planning, deployment, and management guide like this one can help you understand the services capabilities.

In the Office 365 ProPlus Deployment Guide from Microsoft you will find a wide variety of information:

Get started

-- What's new

-- Overview of Office 365 ProPlus

-- Microsoft FastTrack for Office

Deploy Office 365 ProPlus

-- Choose how to deploy

-- Deploy from a local source

-- Deploy with System Center Configuration Manager

Manage updates

-- The update process

-- Choose how to manage updates to Office 365 ProPlus

-- Configure update settings

-- Manage updates with System Center Configuration Manager

-- Version and build numbers

-- Change management for Office 365 clients

Upgrade to Office 365 ProPlus

-- Plan your upgrade from Office 365 ProPlus 2013 to 2016

-- Configure updates to prepare for the upgrade

-- Upgrade from Office 365 ProPlus 2013 to 2016

Best practices for deploying

-- Best practices for deploying Office 365 ProPlus in the enterprise

-- Best practices for assessment

-- Best practices for planning

-- Best practices for deployment

-- Best Practices for managing Office 365 ProPlus

-- Best practices for recommended deployment scenarios

References

-- Office 2016 Deployment Tool

-- Configuration options for the Office 2016 Deployment Tool

-- Shared computer activation for Office 365 ProPlus

-- End-user update notifications

-- Deploy as part of an operating system image

-- Deploy with Remote Desktop Services

-- Proofing Tools for Office 365 ProPlus

-- Licensing and activation in Office 365 ProPlus

-- Licensing and activation data sent to Office 365

