Experience is one of the best teachers available in the world.

One of the benefits when you are in the Microsoft ecosystem is that some of the best brains in the world are working to perfect the process of getting your organization onboard and using that ecosystem.

That is the case with today's resource, an Office 365 ProPlus Deployment Guide, that can become your one-stop shop for planning your own organizations migration to the cloud based service.

"The Preferred Practices for Office 365 ProPlus Deployment has been created by a team of subject matter experts from the Office 365 Product Group, Office 365 Product Marketing Group, and delivery experts from Microsoft Services to provide a single location for delivery re sources to access when deploying Office 365 ProPlus to customers. The Preferred Practices for Office 365 ProPlus contains recommended guidance for discovery of applications, deployment preferred practices, channel management, and reporting to provide Office 365 customers with a consistent Office 365 ProPlus deployment experience."

The document contains centralized information collected from the Office Product Group, Office Product Marketing Group, Micros oft Consulting Services, Microsoft Premier Services, and Microsoft FastTrack teams to ensure customers have a consistent end user experience when moving to Office 365 ProPlus 2016.

This guide, targeted towards IT Pros, covers several key areas and includes a customer scenario that you can review and consider in your own planning.

Here is the breakdown:

Assess

Plan

Deploy

Manage

Of course, there is also plenty of reference materials that will come in handy as you work through the planning process and the guide itself is available as a website or it can be downloaded separately for OneNote.

Visit the Preferred Practices for Office 365 ProPlus Deployment web portal or download the OneNote Notebook.

-----

Looking for an awesome, no-nonsense technical conference for IT Pros, Devs, and Devops? Check out IT/Dev Connections!