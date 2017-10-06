In this fast paced world of Information Technology it can be challenging to find time to catch up and learn a few new things.

Luckily the Internet has become a great resource for picking up information about various products and services through online learning portals and other teaching products.

The latest one to come across my radar is the Office 365 Training Center as I heard about this last week during Microsoft Ignite.

This portal takes a couple of approaches to sharing information with you about Office 365. The first one is Welcome to Office 365 in six simple steps that puts together the following modules:

-- Step 1: Sign in

-- Step 2: Create and save

-- Step 3: Share and collaborate

-- Step 4: Work with your team

-- Step 5: Set up your mobile apps

-- Step 6: Try new things

There are also dedicated pages to introduce you to key elements of Office 365 including:

-- Outlook

-- OneDrive

-- Word

-- Excel

-- PowerPoint

-- SharePoint

-- Teams

In other areas they collate information on Office 365 products and services that go together naturally:

-- Learn the basics: Get going quickly and easily with Office 365 video training.

-- Try it with templates: Learn what‘s possible with Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

-- Work better together: Share, co-author, communicate, and collaborate as a team.

-- Save time with tips: Work smarter and get more out of your Office apps.

-- See great ways to work: Get inspired with cool new infographics for Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint — custom signatures, language translation, voice dictation, collaboration, mobile options, and more.

As you can see by the lineup above, this site will be a great resource for yourself or employees that are learning about Office 365. It will no doubt help anyone learn more about the capabilities of the service and get the most from the subscription service.

----------

But, wait...there's probably more so be sure to follow me on Twitter and Google+.