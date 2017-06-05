Microsoft has updated one of their key resources that provides information which compares Google services to similar ones under Office 365 and analyzes the services to help you move yourself or users to Office 365 from Google.

While many users who are already invested in the Google service ecosystem are likely to stay put out of convenience, more add-on type services such as Microsoft Planner and Teams continue to make the business level subscriptions of Office 365 very attractive for some organizations.

This series of online guides over on the Office 365 Support site gives you a great resource not only for comparison but also transition as I mentioned above.

The following eight guides are available:

-- OneDrive for Business from Google Drive

-- Word from Docs

-- Excel from Sheets

-- PowerPoint from Slides

-- Outlook Mail from Gmail

-- Outlook Calendar from G Suite Calendar

-- Outlook People from G Suite Contacts

-- OneDrive for Business from Box

Each guide has focused areas including Overview, Work Together, Tips, Help and Training, and app specific information so you can find the specific area you need to learn more about as you prepare for or after making the transition between tools.

