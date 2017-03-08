Microsoft Teams, a new collaboration based service that is part of Office 365, was unveiled last fall at a special event in New York City and has been in preview ever since.

Microsoft announced this week that the Service, which is intended to compete with the popular Slack team based service, will officially launch on 14 March 2017. The company is planning to hold a webcast for that launch event which will be hosted by Kirk Koenigsbauer, Corporate Vice President of Office Marketing.

"Please join us for an online event to mark the occasion. Microsoft Corporate Vice President Kirk Koenigsbauer and a special guest will share perspectives on teamwork, what’s new in Microsoft Teams and talk about how customers are using Office 365 to collaborate and deliver great results."

They are being a little mysterious about who this guest is but I guess we will find out who that is soon enough.

You can register for the webcast, which is scheduled for 8:30 AM Pacific Time on 14 March, and you will get a confirmation and link for adding it to your calendar.

While you are waiting for the webcast be sure to check out some of the hands on time we spent with Microsoft Teams during the preview:

----------

Looking for an awesome, no-nonsense technical conference for IT Pros, Devs, and Devops? Check out IT/Dev Connections!