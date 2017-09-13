Microsoft has launched Add-ins for the Outlook App on Android after initially releasing the feature for iOS back in February of this year.

This feature delivers the end user capabilities to accomplish other tasks directly within the Outlook App on Android instead of needing different apps for the same functionality.

"Add-ins help you accomplish tasks quickly—right from Outlook. Whether you want to save an email to your customer relationship management app, quickly add email content to your project board, translate emails on the fly, or add a bit of flair and personality to emails—add-ins have you covered. There is no need to switch back and forth between apps or copy/paste email information. With add-ins, your favorite apps are just a tap away in Outlook."

Among the apps that are available to users of the Outlook App on Android you will find:

-- Evernote

-- Microsoft Dynamics 365

-- Microsoft Translator

-- Nimble

-- OnePlaceMail

-- Outlook Customer Manager

-- Smartsheet

-- Trello

In addition to those existing apps, Microsoft also shared these new apps will be available soon for Outlook on Android:

-- Wrike

-- JIRA

-- MeisterTask

-- Gfycat

-- MojiLala

Once released these apps will be available not only on Outlook for Android but also on the web, Windows, Mac, and iOS.

Read more details about the upcoming apps over on the Office Blog and you can download Outlook for Android from the Google Play Store.

