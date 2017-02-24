Microsoft has been running a series of 30 minute webinars over the last few months that give you access to the latest information about Office 365 and the capabilities of several tools within the subscription based productivity suite.

Each month, after these sessions have been held live, they are then made available on-demand so that they can be viewed at anytime that is convenient to the viewer.

Even if you are not a subscriber to Office 365 these sessions could be great tools in evaluating the suite for your company/organization.

Currently they have two live sessions scheduled - one each being held in March and April:

Master chat-based collaboration tools in Microsoft Teams

March 15, 2017 | 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT

See how Microsoft Teams provides a personalized hub for team work, designed to work together with Office 365 apps.

Work efficiently with SharePoint and OneDrive for Business

April 5, 2017 | 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT

Take your productivity to the next level and become a file, sync, and share Office all-star with OneDrive for Business Next Generation Synchronization and SharePoint 2016’s wide array of new collaboration tools.

Four past sessions are listed as available on-demand:

Demo: Create online meetings with Skype and PowerPoint

On-demand

Learn how to collaborate better and captivate your online audience with presentations that have the "wow" factor.

Demo: Build a dashboard in a day with Excel and PowerBI

On-demand

See first-hand the new features in Excel and Power BI, and understand how the new Office takes work out of number crunching.

Demo: Get more done, more quickly with OneNote and Office

On-demand

Do more in less time with tips, tricks, and shortcuts for storage and file-sharing that can propel you and your business to new productivity levels.

Work smarter with Microsoft Delve

On-demand

Learn how Microsoft Delve helps you to understand how you work, collaborate more effectively, and achieve more.

Access to these free events do require registration on the Office 365 Live Demo Webcast page.

Once you have signed up you will receive an email for each session you selected with links to review the on-demand content or in the case of a future webinar, a link to add the date and information to your calendar.

