I have just come across a three part series from one of my fellow Microsoft MVP's Toni Pohl that is everything you might want to know about working with groups and connectors in Office 365 but might have been afraid to ask.

As you will see below he covers a lot of territory about this subject and these will make good bookmarks for reading now and to have as a reference later.

The series of in-depth articles appear over on the Microsoft MVP Award Program website and here is an outline of each one:

Part 1: Working with Office 365 Groups and Connectors

This article is about data integration and shows how to send data in Office 365 groups from any other external system. There are many use cases for such a scenario, such as batch jobs and scripts, in-house systems as CRM or Enterprise Resource Systems, or even public services as Bing, Twitter, Trello, Wunderlist and more.

A brief history of Office 365 Groups

What are Office 365 Groups

Simplified Collaboration

What are Connectors?

The Concept

Working with Connectors

Adding a Connector

Emails

Integrate an RSS Feed using an anonymous connector

The Twitter Connector

Credentials

Confirmation

Adding tasks from Wunderlist

Connectors to go

Part 2: Working with Office 365 Groups and Connectors

In this part we’ll concentrate on individual connectors, and how to send data from our own scripts or systems.

Adding Custom Connectors

Security aspects

See how it works behind the scenes

Check it out in the group

Connector Cards

Send messages to the Webhook Connector

Using CURL

Using PowerShell

Part 3: Working with Office 365 Groups and Connectors

The last article of this series will demonstrate how to integrate Office 365 Connectors into your own application. A web application will allow users to configure the app to send data to any group.

Working with Connectors in your app

Playing in the sandbox

Create your application

Integrating a connector

See the user experience

Is this identical with an incoming Webhook?

Send messages from custom code

Final run

Go further

----------

