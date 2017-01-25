Yesterday, Microsoft's Kirk Koenigsbauer, the companies Corporate VP for Office, shared details about several updates to Office 365 that are being made available this month to subscribers of the service.

Among them are new features for OneDrive For Business, an Activity Feed for Office programs, Office Lens integration on Android, a new Office Insider program for iOS, and the new StaffHub scheduling service.

Here is a quick snapshot of the announcements in each area.

OneDrive for Business

Latest sync client can now sync SharePoint Online team sites and OneDrive For Business shared folders.

Web interface to OneDrive For Business files now has better UI for sharing files and selecting how long they remain shared.

New OneDrive admin center and stand alone Mac client allows for better IT deployment and management of the service.

More details are available at the official OneDrive blog.

Activity Feed

This service is now available on files saved to OneDrive.

It was initially released for documents stored on SharePoint or OneDrive For Business.

It tracks changes to cloud based documents and allows users to revert the document to a previous version.

The Activity Feed is enabled for commercial subscribers using Word, Excel, and PowerPoint on the desktop. Consumer subscribers to Office 365

Instructions for using the Activity Feed are on the Microsoft Office Support site.

Office Lens on Android

This scanning capability uses your smartphones camera to capture and archive images from whiteboards, blackboards, and paper documents to store them digitally.

Previously available as a separate app, it is now integrated with Word and PowerPoint apps on Android devices.

Future updates will add the feature to Excel and add options like OCR and searchable text from images.

Office Insider for iPhone and iPad

This new insider program gives users access to Office Insider Fast level builds to devices running compatible versions of iOS to test new features in early preview builds.

You can apply to join here and read more about the Office Insider Program here.

More specifics about the Office Insider program for iPhone and iPad are also available here.

