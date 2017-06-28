You can set up rules in web outlook Office 365 to take actions automatically when emails are received. In this article, we will set up a rule to move emails in a folder when received from a specific email address.

Step-By-Step

Open outlook.office.com in your web browser. Log in with your work or school account

3. Open the message you would like to assign a rule in web outlook.

4. Click … on the outlook menu bar and then click ‘Create rule’.

5. Provide a meaningful name to new rule.

6. Specify condition(s). By default, three conditions are set. Click on ‘X’ sign to exclude any condition or click ‘Add condition’ to add more conditions. Choose ‘It was sent or received’ -> ‘Received from’ and then specify the value (email address).

7. Specify an action(s) to take when above rule(s) are met. Click on ‘X’ sign to exclude any action or click ‘Add action’ to add more actions. Choose ‘Move, copy or delete’ -> ‘Move the message to folder ..’ and then choose the folder by clicking on ‘Select one’.

8. Click ‘OK’ and save the rule.