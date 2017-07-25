User passwords are expired after a certain number of days. You can set users password to never expire in Office 365.

This article will teach you how you can set user's password expiration policy to never expire. However, this is a security risk and it is not recommended.

Step-By-Step

Open https://portal.office.com/ in your favorite web browser. Log in with your Office 365 global admin account. Go to admin center



4. In Office 365 admin center, expand Settings tab and then click ‘Security & privacy’

5. Click Edit in Password policy

6. Set the ‘user passwords to never expire’ toggle to ON.

7. Click Save