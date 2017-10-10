In this article, I’ll show you to hide the Sync client button from users' OneDrive for Business in just few steps.

-----

If the Office 365 admins plan to install the sync client for the Office 365 users in your organization, you can hide the Sync button (shown in the following screenshot) from users OneDrive for Business Office 365.

Step-by-Step

Open https://admin.onedrive.com/?v=SyncSettings in your favorite web browser. Click the Sync tab. Uncheck the “Show the Sync button on the OneDrive website” checkbox. Click Save when you are done.

You are done. Users won’t see the Sync client button in their OneDrive for Business.