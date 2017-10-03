Disclaimers are legal statements that are added to all outgoing emails. We have already seen in one of the articles that how we can add disclaimer with outgoing emails outside the organization. In this article, we will do the same but with PowerShell.

Step-By-Step

1. Open PowerShell with elevated privileges and execute the following command to create a session with Exchange Online.

$session = New-PSSession -ConfigurationName Microsoft.Exchange -ConnectionUri "https://outlook.office365.com/powershell-liveid/" -Credential $cred -Authentication Basic -AllowRedirection



Import-PSSession $Session

2. When you have created the session with Exchange Online, create a disclaimer as shown below.