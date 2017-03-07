This week Microsoft pulled the curtain back on what looks like a great resource for training your end users about Office and Office 365.
The total collection consists of 12 videos and includes six new basic course covering aspects of Office use such as signing into Office, renaming files, adding comments, and inserting hyperlinks into various Office documents.
Microsoft states that they know the best way to have advanced skills in the Office software suite is to insure users understand the basics and that is why they have added these six new videos.
So here is a rundown and links to all the videos including the new additions from this week. Each one contains an overview of the video and a transcript to be used alongside the video as necessary.
- Intro to Office Basics
- Sign in to Office
- Get help and support
- Change your Office for Home password
- Change your Office 365 for Business password
- What is Office 365?
- Get the most out of Office 365 on Android phones and tablets
- Get the most out of Office 365 on iPhones and iPads
- Get the most out of Office 365 on Windows 10 phones
- How do you download Office?
- Redeem your product key
- Install on your PC
- Install on your Mac
- Find your Office apps on Windows 10
- Uninstall Office
- Create, save, and open files
- Create a file from a template
- Rename files
- Change document properties
- Set document recovery options
- Recover Office files
- Cut, copy, and paste
- Undo and redo actions
- Find and replace text
- Add links in a file
- Embed and link to files
- Insert equations
- Check spelling and grammar
- Change the look of text
- Change the look of paragraphs
- Add and format lists
- Copy formatting
- Clear formatting
- Save files online
- Add and review comments
- Switch between online and desktop apps
- Zoom in or out
- View files in split and multiple windows
- Turn auto-renew on or off
- Switch from Office 365 Home to Personal
- Switch from Office 365 Personal to Home
- Reactivate Office
- Renew with a product key
- Renew online
- Activate Skype minutes
- Use Skype minutes
- Sign up for a free home trial
- Sign up for a free business trial
- Extend your business trial
- Buy Office 365 for home
- Buy Office 365 for business
- Choose between buying and subscribing
As you can see this collection is extensive and I have no doubt that there are plenty of things we each could learn by working our way through the series of videos.
