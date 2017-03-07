This week Microsoft pulled the curtain back on what looks like a great resource for training your end users about Office and Office 365.

The total collection consists of 12 videos and includes six new basic course covering aspects of Office use such as signing into Office, renaming files, adding comments, and inserting hyperlinks into various Office documents.

Microsoft states that they know the best way to have advanced skills in the Office software suite is to insure users understand the basics and that is why they have added these six new videos.

So here is a rundown and links to all the videos including the new additions from this week. Each one contains an overview of the video and a transcript to be used alongside the video as necessary.

Get started with Office

Intro to Office Basics

Sign in to Office

Get help and support

Change your Office for Home password

Change your Office 365 for Business password

What is Office 365?

Get the most out of Office 365 on Android phones and tablets

Get the most out of Office 365 on iPhones and iPads

Get the most out of Office 365 on Windows 10 phones

Download and install Office

How do you download Office?

Redeem your product key

Install on your PC

Install on your Mac

Find your Office apps on Windows 10

Uninstall Office

Create Office files

Create, save, and open files

Create a file from a template

Rename files

Change document properties

Set document recovery options

Recover Office files

Add and edit text

Cut, copy, and paste

Undo and redo actions

Find and replace text

Add links in a file

Embed and link to files

Insert equations

Check spelling and grammar

Format text

Change the look of text

Change the look of paragraphs

Add and format lists

Copy formatting

Clear formatting

Store online and collaborate

Save files online

Add and review comments

View Office files

Switch between online and desktop apps

Zoom in or out

View files in split and multiple windows

Manage Office 365 Home

Turn auto-renew on or off

Switch from Office 365 Home to Personal

Switch from Office 365 Personal to Home

Reactivate Office

Renew with a product key

Renew online

A Get Started with Skype

Activate Skype minutes

Use Skype minutes

Try and buy Office 365

Sign up for a free home trial

Sign up for a free business trial

Extend your business trial

Buy Office 365 for home

Buy Office 365 for business

Choose between buying and subscribing

As you can see this collection is extensive and I have no doubt that there are plenty of things we each could learn by working our way through the series of videos.

